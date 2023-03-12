UC Santa Barbara 72, Cal St.-Fullerton 62

Lee 1-1 0-2 2, Harris 4-11 3-4 12, Jones 8-14 2-4 18, San Antonio 5-10 5-5 15, Wrightsell 6-17 2-3 15, Carper 0-0 0-0 0, Square 0-1 0-0 0, Bastian 0-0 0-0 0, Eaton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-54 12-18 62.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason