UC San Diego 75, CS Northridge 62

Okereke 1-6 2-2 4, Tucker 2-4 1-2 5, Allen-Eikens 4-10 6-7 14, Stevens 3-7 1-2 10, Wright 5-19 7-11 17, Igbanugo 1-2 1-2 4, Slaymaker 1-2 1-2 4, Eyisi 1-2 0-0 2, Walter 1-1 0-0 2, Pezeshkian 0-1 0-0 0, Niang 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-54 19-28 62.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason