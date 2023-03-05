UC Riverside 73, Cal Poly 72, OT

Olbrich 5-10 3-5 14, Turner 1-3 0-0 3, Cameron 6-14 3-8 16, Pullin 10-16 4-4 28, Tattersall 2-3 0-0 4, Hartwell 2-8 2-2 6, Martinez 1-2 0-0 2, Salaridze 0-1 0-0 0, Pickens 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-59 12-19 73.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason