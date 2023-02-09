UC Riverside 72, UC Davis 65

Anigwe 3-9 4-4 10, Adebayo 1-3 0-0 2, Johnson 2-10 0-1 4, Milling 1-4 1-1 3, Pepper 12-19 6-7 32, DeBruhl 3-7 3-4 12, Lose 0-0 0-0 0, Borra 0-0 0-0 0, Rocak 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 22-52 16-19 65.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason