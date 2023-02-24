UC Riverside 54, Hawaii 52

Olbrich 5-15 3-5 13, Turner 0-2 0-0 0, Cameron 3-12 2-2 9, Pullin 11-19 0-1 24, Tattersall 1-5 0-0 2, Hartwell 0-7 0-0 0, Salaridze 2-2 0-0 4, Pickens 1-2 0-0 2, Martinez 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-64 5-8 54.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason