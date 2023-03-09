UC Irvine 75, CS Bakersfield 51

Collum 7-15 0-2 14, Henson 6-8 2-2 14, Smith 5-12 0-0 10, McGhee 2-6 0-0 5, Reynolds 1-6 0-0 2, Gaskin 0-0 0-0 0, Panopio 0-2 1-2 1, Hunter 0-7 1-1 1, Kas.Watson 2-6 0-0 4. Totals 23-62 4-7 51.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason