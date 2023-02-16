UC Irvine 70, UC Santa Barbara 59

Tillis 3-7 0-2 7, Leuchten 2-5 4-4 8, Baker 5-12 2-4 14, Crockrell 1-2 0-1 2, Davis 8-16 6-6 25, Hohn 2-6 0-0 4, Keeler 2-3 0-0 4, Butler 2-4 0-0 4, Ujadughele 0-0 0-0 0, Hutchison 0-0 0-0 0, McBirney-Griffin 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 26-56 12-17 70.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason