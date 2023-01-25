Skip to main content
Tuesday's Scores

The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cedar Park Christian Lynnwood 30, Providence Classical Christian 21

Coupeville 54, Concrete 15

Crescent 65, Muckleshoot Tribal School 22

Crosspoint Academy 50, Auburn Adventist Academy 23

Deer Park 52, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 48

Eastside Prep 26, Bear Creek School 20

Evergreen Lutheran 61, Quilcene 28

Freeman 51, Newport 8

Gonzaga Prep 63, Lewis and Clark 47

Ione/Arlington, Ore. 43, Bickleton 18

Kamiakin 62, Southridge 23

La Conner 58, Orcas Island 19

Liberty Christian 38, Dayton/Waitsburg 15

Lummi 65, Lopez 20

Mary Knight 54, Wishkah Valley 10

Mead 68, Ferris 32

Mossyrock def. Washington School For The Deaf, forfeit

Mt. Spokane 58, Central Valley 56

Oakville 55, North River 33

Omak 71, Quincy 20

Richland 63, Hanford 24

Ridgeline 42, Cheney 38

Riverside 47, Priest River, Idaho 19

Seattle Academy 57, Overlake School 37

Seattle Christian 30, Cascade Christian 27

Sequim 68, North Mason 45

Sound Christian 35, Grace Academy 34

South Wasco County, Ore. 64, Lyle-Wishram 9

Trout Lake 69, Dufur, Ore. 24

Tulalip Heritage 37, Shoreline Christian 20

University 44, North Central 27

Walla Walla 77, Hermiston, Ore. 70

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

