Toronto 5, Ottawa 4

Toronto 1 2 1 1 \u2014 5 Ottawa 1 1 2 0 \u2014 4 Toronto won shootout 4-3 First Period_1, Toronto, McCabe 3 (Tavares, Marner), 3:11. 2, Ottawa, Gauthier 8 (Pinto, Brannstrom), 14:28. Second Period_3, Ottawa, Stutzle 35 (Hamonic), 5:32 (sh). 4, Toronto, Marner 26 (Rielly, Tavares), 6:09 (pp). 5, Toronto, Jarnkrok 16 (Matthews, Liljegren), 9:16. Third Period_6, Toronto, Jarnkrok 17 (Kerfoot, Matthews), 9:39. 7, Ottawa, Tkachuk 29 (Stutzle, Hamonic), 10:42. 8, Ottawa, Tkachuk 30 (Chabot, Giroux), 19:49 (pp). Overtime_None. Shootout_Toronto 4 (Nylander G, Matthews G, Marner NG, Jarnkrok NG, Tavares NG, Rielly NG, Bunting G, McMann NG, Kerfoot G), Ottawa 3 (DeBrincat G, Stutzle NG, Batherson G, Giroux NG, Tkachuk NG, Pinto NG, Brassard G, Chabot NG, Chychrun NG). Shots on Goal_Toronto 9-11-7-2_29. Ottawa 19-18-12-3_52. Power-play opportunities_Toronto 1 of 2; Ottawa 1 of 3. Goalies_Toronto, Murray 13-7-2 (52 shots-48 saves). Ottawa, Sogaard 5-4-2 (29-25). A_20,092 (18,572). T_2:51. Referees_Frederick L'Ecuyer, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Libor Suchanek.