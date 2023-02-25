TOLEDO 101, BUFFALO 71

|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BUFFALO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Adams
|34
|6-11
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|3
|15
|Hardnett
|29
|8-15
|2-5
|4-6
|1
|1
|20
|Smith
|15
|0-1
|2-2
|0-3
|0
|2
|2
|Foster
|23
|0-3
|0-0
|1-3
|5
|3
|0
|C.Jones
|28
|1-11
|2-2
|1-4
|2
|1
|4
|Blocker
|27
|1-5
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|Powell
|25
|8-12
|2-2
|1-4
|2
|2
|20
|Jack
|9
|0-3
|2-2
|3-3
|0
|2
|2
|K.Jones
|4
|1-2
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|4
|Ceaser
|3
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Williamson
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-66
|12-15
|11-32
|13
|16
|71
Percentages: FG .394, FT .800.