Tkachuk scores late, Panthers beat short-handed Capitals 4-2

WASHINGTON (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk scored the tiebreaking goal with 1 minute left in regulation and had two assists as the Florida Panthers beat the Washington Capitals 4-2 on Saturday night for their sixth straight win.
Sam Reinhart had a goal and an assist, and Carter Verhaeghe and Aaron Ekblad also scored for Florida, which reclaimed the top wild card in the Eastern Conference. The Panthers moved past Pittsburgh, which beat Detroit earlier Saturday. Florida is tied with the New York Islanders with 91 points but holds the tiebreaker.