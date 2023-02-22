Texas Tech 69, West Virginia 68, 2OT

Blacksten 1-3 0-0 2, Hemingway 5-13 3-4 15, Quinerly 8-22 4-7 21, Smith 2-15 6-8 11, Watson 4-13 1-2 11, Beh 1-2 0-0 2, Diggs 3-4 0-0 6, Bates 0-2 0-0 0, Nichols 0-1 0-0 0, Samuel 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 24-76 14-21 68
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason