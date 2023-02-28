Texas St. 81, Georgia St. 76

Hudson 3-9 2-2 8, Mann 1-3 1-2 3, Moore 6-13 11-12 25, Odom 7-14 4-5 18, Tucker 3-6 4-5 10, Scott 5-5 0-2 10, Brooks 1-4 0-0 2, Nnamoko 0-0 0-0 0, Stubbs 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-54 22-28 76.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason