Texas St. 65, Old Dominion 36

Martin 3-5 3-3 9, Morgan 2-6 0-0 4, Drinnon 2-6 0-0 6, Harrell 7-13 4-4 20, Mason 4-10 0-0 8, Ceaser 4-7 0-0 10, Love 2-4 1-3 5, Davis 1-3 0-0 3, Sykes 0-0 0-0 0, Whitlock 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-54 8-10 65.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason