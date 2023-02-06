Texas Southern 69, Bethune-Cookman 62

Henderson 1-1 0-0 2, French 5-11 0-0 15, Garrett 5-14 9-9 20, Harmon 3-10 5-5 11, Davis 3-13 2-3 10, McEntire 1-3 0-0 2, Dyson 1-5 0-0 2, Gudavicius 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-57 16-17 62.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason