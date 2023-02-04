Texas-Arlington 70, Sam Houston St. 58

Ezeagu 3-5 0-0 6, Huefner 5-9 1-2 15, Grant 1-11 4-4 6, May 2-4 0-0 5, Powers 1-8 1-1 4, Wilkerson 3-11 4-4 12, Ikpe 1-4 2-5 4, Nicholas 2-3 0-0 4, Scroggins 1-3 0-0 2, Emejuru 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-58 12-16 58.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason