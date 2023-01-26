Texas A&M Commerce 62, Lamar 57

Peavy 1-2 0-0 3, Dodd 1-5 3-4 6, Vasic 2-3 1-2 6, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Demonia 3-10 4-4 11, Brewer 4-5 1-2 12, Romer Rosario 4-7 0-0 9, Roberts 3-6 1-1 8, Abdul-Mateen 1-3 2-2 5, Abraham 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 20-42 12-15 62.
