Texas A&M-CC 78, Nicholls 74

Mushila 2-7 2-3 6, Fryer 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson 2-4 1-2 5, Murdix 8-13 7-7 25, Tennyson 5-13 2-3 17, Dease 4-7 5-6 13, Keys 1-2 1-2 3, Williams 3-9 0-0 9. Totals 25-55 18-23 78.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason