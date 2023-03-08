Texas A&M-CC 75, Northwestern St. 71

J.Black 4-10 3-3 15, Enmanuel 0-0 0-0 0, Hampton 5-7 3-3 13, Haney 3-10 0-0 9, Sharp 15-31 2-4 32, J.Williams 1-1 0-0 2, Prim 0-2 0-0 0, Zelenbaba 0-1 0-0 0, McDonald 0-0 0-0 0, Garrett 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-62 8-10 71.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason