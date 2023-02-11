Texas A&M-CC 61, Lamar 52

Anderson 1-6 0-0 3, Yamanouchi-Williams 2-6 0-0 4, Calmese 4-10 2-2 12, Pryor 6-9 1-1 17, Buckley 2-6 2-4 7, Pennebaker 2-5 0-0 5, Thirdkill 0-5 1-2 1, Gordon 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 18-50 6-9 52.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason