Texas A&M 79, No. 15 Auburn 63

Coleman 2-5 3-4 7, Marble 4-7 1-2 9, Dennis 2-7 0-0 5, Radford 8-17 11-12 30, Taylor 6-9 0-0 15, Garcia 2-3 3-3 7, Gordon 1-4 2-3 4, Hefner 1-3 0-0 2, Robinson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-55 20-24 79.

Broome 6-12 4-7 16, Ja.Williams 3-5 2-3 8, Flanigan 3-10 2-2 8, Green 4-10 7-9 16, Jasper 2-4 0-0 6, Johnson 2-6 1-1 5, Moore 0-0 0-0 0, Berman 1-2 0-0 2, Cardwell 0-0 0-0 0, Donaldson 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 21-49 18-24 63.

Halftime_Texas A&M 45-30. 3-Point Goals_Texas A&M 7-19 (Taylor 3-5, Radford 3-7, Dennis 1-4, Gordon 0-1, Hefner 0-2), Auburn 3-16 (Jasper 2-4, Green 1-4, Berman 0-1, Johnson 0-2, Ja.Williams 0-2, Flanigan 0-3). Rebounds_Texas A&M 31 (Radford 9), Auburn 24 (Broome 7). Assists_Texas A&M 11 (Taylor 4), Auburn 14 (Ja.Williams 7). Total Fouls_Texas A&M 18, Auburn 18. A_9,121 (9,121).