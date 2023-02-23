Texas A&M 74, Kentucky 67

Adeyeye 1-3 0-0 2, Green 2-8 0-0 5, King 0-1 0-0 0, Scherr 5-12 5-6 18, Walker 3-11 0-0 7, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, Benton 8-15 1-2 21, Jenkins 0-0 0-0 0, Petty 4-6 2-5 10, Russell 2-4 0-0 4, Totals 25-61 8-13 67
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason