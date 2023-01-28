Texas A&M 72, Vanderbilt 66

Millora-Brown 2-2 1-2 5, C.Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Lawrence 0-2 2-2 2, Lewis 0-1 0-0 0, Wright 6-14 2-2 15, Manjon 1-7 0-0 2, Stute 7-15 1-2 22, Thomas 4-10 2-3 13, Ansong 3-4 0-0 7, Dia 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 23-58 8-11 66.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason