Texas A&M 69, Missouri 60

Coleman 3-3 3-5 9, Marble 3-8 1-1 7, Dennis 7-15 0-0 17, Radford 4-10 2-2 12, Taylor 4-7 10-10 21, Garcia 1-4 1-1 3, Gordon 0-2 0-0 0, Washington 0-0 0-0 0, Hefner 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-50 17-19 69.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason