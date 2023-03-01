Tarasenko scores winner in OT, leads Rangers past Flyers 3-2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Vladimir Tarasenko scored the winner 2:32 into overtime, and had assists on goals by Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider to lead the New York Rangers past the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Wednesday night.
The Rangers won their final game before Patrick Kane, acquired Tuesday in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks, makes his debut for the team on Thursday night at Madison Square Garden. New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson wore a No. 88 Kane jersey into MSG before Wednesday’s game against Brooklyn. The Rangers could have sold a few more in Philly -- Blueshirts took over the lower bowl of the Wells Fargo Center and had a healthy and vocal presence overall inside the arena.