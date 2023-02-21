Skip to main content Turn off refresh
Sports

Tampa Bay 6, Anaheim 1

Anaheim 0 0 1 1
Tampa Bay 0 4 2 6

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Tampa Bay, Paul 17 (Perbix), 7:15. 2, Tampa Bay, Colton 12 (Killorn, Sergachev), 9:48 (pp). 3, Tampa Bay, Cirelli 7 (Perbix, Killorn), 10:51. 4, Tampa Bay, Bogosian 1 (Maroon, Colton), 13:10.

Third Period_5, Tampa Bay, Point 33 (Hagel, Kucherov), 1:06 (pp). 6, Tampa Bay, Perry 12 (Namestnikov, Perbix), 2:23. 7, Anaheim, Strome 11 (Zegras, Fowler), 6:28.

Shots on Goal_Anaheim 12-1-12_25. Tampa Bay 9-22-13_44.

Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 0 of 4; Tampa Bay 2 of 5.

Goalies_Anaheim, Dostal 2-4-1 (44 shots-38 saves). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 26-14-1 (25-25).

A_0 (19,092). T_2:31.

Referees_Marc Joannette, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Scott Cherrey.

More for you
Written By