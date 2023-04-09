Tampa Bay 11, Oakland 0

|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|28
|0
|1
|0
|
|Totals
|35
|11
|12
|11
|
|Kemp 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Lowe 2b
|4
|2
|2
|5
|
|Peterson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Franco ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|A.Díaz ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bruján ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Allen ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arozarena lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Aguilar dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Raley 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Noda 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Paredes 3b
|3
|2
|0
|0
|
|Laureano rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ramírez dh
|4
|3
|3
|2
|
|Langeliers c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Lowe rf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|
|Pérez c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Margot cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Capel lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bethancourt c
|4
|2
|1
|0
|
|Ruiz cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Tampa Bay
|100
|422
|11x
|—
|11