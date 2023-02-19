Syracuse 77, Miami 68

Harden 8-15 3-5 19, Pendande 7-10 1-1 15, Haley Cavinder 4-12 3-4 11, Roberts 3-5 0-0 6, Williams 1-6 0-0 2, Oldacre 1-5 1-2 3, Spearman 1-2 0-0 2, Hanna Cavinder 0-0 0-0 0, Erjavec 1-3 0-0 2, Dwyer 3-5 1-2 8, Totals 29-63 9-14 68
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason