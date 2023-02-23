Study: Women still underrepresented in FBS leadership ranks

Women remain significantly underrepresented in leadership positions at the Football Subdivision level of college athletics, a new study shows.
Thursday’s report card from The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport (TIDES) issued another F for gender hiring, a C for racial hiring and an overall grade of D+ for 2022. Those grades largely look as they have in past editions of the study, which have shown leadership positions like president or chancellor, athletic director and conference commissioner are dominated by white men.