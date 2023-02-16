Stony Brook 71, William & Mary 66, OT

Wight 8-14 5-7 21, Case 2-5 0-0 5, Mullins 2-8 0-0 4, Nelson 6-12 2-2 18, Karasinski 3-7 1-2 9, Rice 1-4 0-0 3, Ayesa 0-6 0-0 0, Lowe 1-3 0-0 2, Williams 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 25-62 8-11 66.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason