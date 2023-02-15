Stephen F. Austin 65, Tarleton St. 60

Gaddy 0-0 0-0 0, Bogues 4-11 1-1 10, Daniel 4-7 0-0 9, Williams 5-7 0-0 12, Hicks 2-10 4-6 9, Smith 5-13 0-0 11, Booker 1-6 2-3 4, Rushin 0-0 0-0 0, McDavid 1-2 0-0 3, Clark 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 22-56 9-12 60.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason