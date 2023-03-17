Stanford 92, Sacred Heart 49

Brannon 1-1 0-0 2, Johnson 1-3 0-0 2, Pryor 5-17 2-4 12, Tucker 0-4 0-0 0, Amelia Wood 2-9 3-4 8, Stroemel 1-4 0-0 2, Jackson 3-8 0-0 7, Klein 1-3 0-0 2, Marshall 0-1 0-0 0, Hallum 0-1 0-0 0, Owusu-Mensah 0-3 6-6 6, Kelsey Wood 4-5 0-1 8, Totals 18-59 11-15 49
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason