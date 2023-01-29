Stanford 75, California 46

Kuany 2-5 0-0 5, Newell 2-9 0-1 4, Thiemann 3-6 0-0 6, Brown 1-8 1-4 4, Clayton 2-12 0-0 6, Alajiki 5-10 2-3 13, Okafor 1-1 0-0 2, Bowser 0-1 0-0 0, Roberson 1-3 0-0 2, Anyanwu 0-1 4-5 4, Robinson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-56 7-13 46.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason