Stanford 73, Utah 62

Angel 5-9 5-6 16, Ingram 6-10 3-5 15, S.Jones 4-13 2-6 12, Raynaud 4-10 4-4 12, O'Connell 2-6 1-2 5, M.Jones 2-6 1-2 7, Murrell 2-6 0-0 4, Silva 1-2 0-0 2, Moss 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-62 16-25 73.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason