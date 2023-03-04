St. Peter's 73, Siena 72, OT

Stormo 3-8 6-6 12, Billups 3-6 6-9 13, Eley 4-12 0-0 11, McCollum 7-13 4-4 22, Platek 1-5 0-1 2, Baer 1-3 0-0 2, Gribben 4-5 0-0 8, Tekin 0-0 0-2 0, Lane 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 23-53 18-24 72.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason