St. Peter's 66, Niagara 65

Sow 2-3 0-0 5, Washington 6-7 6-8 18, Dasher 3-9 2-3 8, Murray 5-12 2-2 13, Reid 2-6 1-2 5, Saddler 4-5 0-0 9, Cardaci 3-3 1-1 8, Tut 0-1 0-0 0, Bland 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-47 12-16 66.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason