St. Francis (Pa.) 78, Sacred Heart 76, OT

Galette 8-21 2-3 18, Johnson 2-8 5-6 9, Reilly 7-12 0-0 17, Sixsmith 2-8 0-0 6, Solomon 5-13 0-0 13, Thomas 2-8 4-4 9, Espinal-Guzman 0-2 1-2 1, Womack 1-3 1-1 3. Totals 27-75 13-16 76.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason