St. Francis (NY) 53, CCSU 48

Momoh 1-4 1-2 3, Amos 4-10 0-2 9, Rodgers 4-12 2-2 12, Scantlebury 4-10 1-2 9, Snoddy 1-5 0-2 2, Breland 5-7 0-2 12, Sweatman 0-6 1-2 1, Brown 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-55 5-14 48.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason