Southern Utah women win first NCAA Tournament berth

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Cherita Daugherty scored 26 points, Lizzy Williams and Tomekia Whitman had double-doubles and Southern Utah beat California Baptist 82-73 on Saturday to win the Western Athletic Conference Tournament championship and the program's first trip to the NCAA Tournament.

The Thunderbirds (23-9), in their first year in the WAC after leaving the Big Sky Conference, scored the game's first eight points and led thereafter in beating the Lancers (19-13), who won the the 2021 tournament but were vying for their first NCAA trip after completing a four-year transition from Division II.