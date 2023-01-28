Southern Miss. 67, Texas St. 58

Martin 3-6 3-4 9, Morgan 3-6 2-2 8, Davis 0-4 0-0 0, Drinnon 4-11 0-0 10, Mason 4-15 4-6 12, Ceaser 4-6 4-4 12, Love 1-3 3-4 5, Coleman 0-3 2-2 2, Sykes 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-55 18-22 58.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason