Southern Cal 97, California 60

Alajiki 1-7 0-0 2, Kuany 4-6 1-2 11, Newell 4-9 0-2 9, Thiemann 1-5 4-4 6, Brown 1-4 0-0 2, Bowser 3-11 5-5 13, Okafor 5-9 1-3 11, Anyanwu 1-1 2-2 4, Robinson 1-4 0-1 2, Roberson 0-3 0-0 0, McCloskey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-59 13-19 60.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason