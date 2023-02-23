Southern Cal 84, Colorado 65

Morgan 4-5 0-1 8, Ellis 7-16 5-6 21, K.Johnson 6-9 1-1 15, Peterson 5-12 0-0 11, White 4-5 1-2 10, Dixon-Waters 5-8 3-5 15, Iwuchukwu 0-0 0-0 0, K.Wright 2-3 0-2 4, Sellers 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-58 10-17 84.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason