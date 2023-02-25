Southern Cal 68, Washington St. 65, 2OT

Motuga 2-5 0-2 5, Murekatete 6-11 5-7 17, Leger-Walker 7-17 1-2 17, Teder 5-13 0-0 14, Wallack 3-8 0-0 7, Sarver 0-0 0-0 0, Tuhina 1-1 0-0 3, Clarke 1-2 0-0 2, Totals 25-57 6-11 65
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason