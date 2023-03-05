Southern Cal 68, Arizona St. 65

Washington 3-11 4-6 10, Des.Cambridge 1-11 2-2 5, Dev.Cambridge 4-10 4-6 12, Collins 4-8 3-4 12, Horne 6-17 4-4 20, Gaffney 1-3 4-6 6, Neal 0-2 0-0 0, Brennan 0-2 0-0 0, Muhammad 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-65 21-28 65.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason