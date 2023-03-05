Skip to main content Turn off refresh
Southern Cal 68, Arizona St. 65

Washington 3-11 4-6 10, Des.Cambridge 1-11 2-2 5, Dev.Cambridge 4-10 4-6 12, Collins 4-8 3-4 12, Horne 6-17 4-4 20, Gaffney 1-3 4-6 6, Neal 0-2 0-0 0, Brennan 0-2 0-0 0, Muhammad 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-65 21-28 65.

SOUTHERN CAL (22-9)

Morgan 0-0 1-2 1, Dixon-Waters 0-3 3-4 3, Ellis 8-20 8-11 28, Johnson 2-6 0-0 4, Peterson 3-10 3-4 9, White 5-7 3-4 13, Wright 1-3 1-2 3, Hornery 1-1 2-3 4, Sellers 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 21-51 21-30 68.

Halftime_Southern Cal 29-20. 3-Point Goals_Arizona St. 6-28 (Horne 4-11, Collins 1-2, Des.Cambridge 1-9, Gaffney 0-1, Muhammad 0-1, Dev.Cambridge 0-2, Neal 0-2), Southern Cal 5-18 (Ellis 4-11, Sellers 1-1, Dixon-Waters 0-1, White 0-1, Johnson 0-2, Peterson 0-2). Rebounds_Arizona St. 39 (Washington 11), Southern Cal 37 (White, Wright 7). Assists_Arizona St. 9 (Horne 3), Southern Cal 9 (Ellis, Peterson 3). Total Fouls_Arizona St. 21, Southern Cal 21. A_8,671 (10,258).

