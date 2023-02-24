Southern Cal 47, Washington 43

Daniels 3-13 0-0 6, Schwartz 1-5 4-4 6, Van Dyke 1-9 0-0 2, Noble 1-5 0-0 3, Oliver 0-2 0-0 0, Grothaus 2-4 1-2 6, Rees 1-2 0-0 2, Brown 1-1 0-0 3, Ladine 3-12 1-2 9, Stines 3-5 0-0 6, Totals 16-58 6-8 43
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason