SMU 72, Temple 71

Hicks 4-15 0-1 11, Jongkuch 1-2 1-2 3, Jourdain 3-3 1-1 7, Miller 1-1 0-0 2, White 0-3 1-2 1, Dunn 4-11 2-5 11, Battle 8-16 6-6 27, Reynolds 3-5 3-3 9. Totals 24-56 14-20 71.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason