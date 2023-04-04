Shohei Ohtani's homer helps lift Angels past Mariners 7-3

SEATTLE (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit his second home run of the season, Taylor Ward added a two-run shot in the eighth inning and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Seattle Mariners 7-3 on Monday night.
Ohtani drove a 1-1 pitch from George Kirby (0-1) an estimated 431 feet into the right-center field seats in the fifth inning for a 4-2 lead. Ohtani had grounded out in his first two at-bats before the rare home run off Kirby, who surrendered only one long ball during the final three months of last season.