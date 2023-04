CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Javier Hernández Balcázar and Riqui Puig scored second-half goals to rally the Los Angeles Galaxy to a 2-0 victory over Austin FC on Saturday night.

Balcázar, who goes by the nickname Chicharito, took a pass from Dejan Joveljic and scored in the 54th minute to give the Galaxy the lead. Puig added an insurance goal 10 minutes later with an assist from Mark Delgado to help LA hold on for its first victory of the season.