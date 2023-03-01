SE Louisiana 80, Houston Christian 64

Rowbury 6-10 4-5 16, Anderson 7-14 1-2 15, Eastmond 0-3 2-2 2, McFarlane 7-16 0-0 17, Woodard 3-6 1-3 9, Strange 3-7 0-0 9, Caldwell 5-12 0-0 10, Brackmann 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 32-69 8-12 80.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason