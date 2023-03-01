Skip to main content Turn off refresh
SE Louisiana 80, Houston Christian 64

Rowbury 6-10 4-5 16, Anderson 7-14 1-2 15, Eastmond 0-3 2-2 2, McFarlane 7-16 0-0 17, Woodard 3-6 1-3 9, Strange 3-7 0-0 9, Caldwell 5-12 0-0 10, Brackmann 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 32-69 8-12 80.

HOUSTON CHRISTIAN (10-21)

Hofman 3-4 0-0 8, Maring 3-10 3-4 9, Bazil 9-12 1-2 23, Klanjscek 1-6 3-3 5, Long 2-10 1-2 7, Moore 3-7 2-3 10, Iyeyemi 1-2 0-1 2, Achara 0-0 0-2 0, Arnold 0-0 0-0 0, Gates 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-51 10-17 64.

Halftime_SE Louisiana 47-24. 3-Point Goals_SE Louisiana 8-18 (Strange 3-5, McFarlane 3-7, Woodard 2-5, Eastmond 0-1), Houston Christian 10-23 (Bazil 4-5, Hofman 2-2, Moore 2-6, Long 2-8, Klanjscek 0-2). Fouled Out_Klanjscek. Rebounds_SE Louisiana 39 (Rowbury 11), Houston Christian 29 (Hofman, Moore 6). Assists_SE Louisiana 22 (Anderson, Woodard 6), Houston Christian 17 (Maring, Klanjscek, Long 4). Total Fouls_SE Louisiana 18, Houston Christian 17. A_677 (1,000).

