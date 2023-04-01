Skip to main content Turn off refresh
Scottish Results

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND (AP) - Results from Scotch football:

Scotland Premiership
Saturday's Matches

Hibernian FC 1, Motherwell 3

Kilmarnock 2, Hearts 1

Rangers 2, Dundee United 0

St. Johnstone 0, Aberdeen 1

St Mirren FC 3, Livingston FC 0

Sunday's Match

Ross County vs. Celtic, 7 a.m.

Saturday's Matches

Celtic vs. Rangers, 7:30 a.m.

Aberdeen vs. Kilmarnock, 10 a.m.

Hearts vs. St Mirren FC, 10 a.m.

Motherwell vs. Livingston FC, 10 a.m.

St. Johnstone vs. Ross County, 10 a.m.

Sunday's Match

Dundee United vs. Hibernian FC, 7 a.m.

